Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298,060 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $24,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 20.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 23.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,231. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.13 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.84 and its 200 day moving average is $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $2,112,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,692,369 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

