Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.09.

Shares of FIVE opened at $190.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.20. Five Below has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $163,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

