First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 146.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 2.56% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 92,505 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 210,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $27.08 on Thursday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

