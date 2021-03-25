First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FDN)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,999 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 652% compared to the typical volume of 399 call options.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund stock opened at $213.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.78. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a 12-month low of $116.25 and a 12-month high of $245.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

