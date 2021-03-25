First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $19.50 at Morgan Stanley

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $81,685,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 996,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153,702 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.