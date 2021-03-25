First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

SYK opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.37. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $141.59 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.