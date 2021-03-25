First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 288.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.72. 41,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,764. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,082. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

