First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.19 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 209,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,986,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

