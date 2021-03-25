First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 821,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,131 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.64. The company had a trading volume of 309,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,489,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

