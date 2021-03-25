First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 421 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. South State CORP. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.37. 3,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average of $138.64. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

