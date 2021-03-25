First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Head to Head Contrast

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 16.65% 7.36% 0.74% First Business Financial Services 13.73% 8.46% 0.71%

This table compares First Community and First Business Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $54.37 million 2.72 $10.97 million $1.45 13.56 First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 2.05 $23.32 million $2.68 9.65

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Community pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Community and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential downside of 10.35%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than First Community.

Volatility & Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats First Community on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

