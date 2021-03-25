First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 173,661 shares.The stock last traded at $25.32 and had previously closed at $24.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 9.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

