Financial Survey: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) & Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Berkeley Lights 0 1 5 0 2.83

Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.81%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.48%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $90.89 million 62.95 -$84.13 million ($0.55) -53.87 Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berkeley Lights has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -57.25% -101.30% -32.33% Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Pacific Biosciences of California on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases. In addition, it provides binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprises reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences has collaboration with Asuragen to develop assays for carrier screening and other applications based on SMRT sequencing technology and AmplideX PCR chemistry; Invitae Corporation focuses on the investigation of clinically relevant molecular targets for use in the development of advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has collaboration with Invitae Corporation to develop ultra-high-throughput clinical whole genome sequencing platform. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

