Financial Comparison: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Autoliv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $49.82 billion 0.53 -$1.37 billion ($0.69) -18.99 Autoliv $8.55 billion 0.90 $461.50 million $5.72 15.44

Autoliv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Aktiengesellschaft. Continental Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -10.18% -3.63% Autoliv 2.16% 11.87% 3.40%

Risk & Volatility

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 10 0 2.56 Autoliv 2 10 5 0 2.18

Autoliv has a consensus price target of $86.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Autoliv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Autoliv beats Continental Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area develops components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility Â- hardware, software, and services; and offers solutions for networking, humanmachine interaction, system integration, and high-performance computing for passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles and fleets. The Rubber Technologies division provides tires for cars, trucks, buses and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motorcycles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems. The Connected Mobility Â- Hardware division develops, manufactures, and markets products, systems, and intelligent components made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric, such as air spring systems, conveying solutions, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, power transmission products, surface solutions, and vibration control products used in mining, agriculture, railway engineering, machine and plant construction, automotive industry, and other sectors. The Powertrain Technologies division offers intelligent systems and components for the electrification of vehicles, as well as on electronic control units, sensors, actuators, and exhaust-gas aftertreatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

