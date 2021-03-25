Fiera Capital’s (FRRPF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021 // Comments off

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.