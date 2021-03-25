Fiera Capital’s (FRRPF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.19.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.