Fiera Capital (FRRPF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS: FRRPF) recently:

3/22/2021 – Fiera Capital had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/22/2021 – Fiera Capital was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2021 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $13.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $12.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Fiera Capital was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

2/2/2021 – Fiera Capital was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/26/2021 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Fiera Capital Co. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

