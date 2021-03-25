Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 102,964 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102,964 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.91% of Astronics worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Astronics by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

