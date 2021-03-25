Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,079 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $134.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,921.27 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

