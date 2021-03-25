Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $8.82 Million in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 377,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

