Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,504,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.90 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.