Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 6,654 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 494.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,451 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,089,000 after purchasing an additional 96,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,154 shares of company stock worth $477,701. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.