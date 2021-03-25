Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post sales of $458.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.46 million to $474.50 million. Farfetch reported sales of $331.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 9,215,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,249. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.