Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Facebook by 135.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.89. 1,184,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,841,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.99 and its 200-day moving average is $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

