Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $521,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.35. 1,253,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,841,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

