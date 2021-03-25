Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 50,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.
- On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.
- On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.
- On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00.
- On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50.
- On Monday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total transaction of $11,713,760.00.
- On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00.
Facebook stock traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,550,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841,592. The company has a market cap of $803.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
