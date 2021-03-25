Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 50,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total transaction of $11,713,760.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00.

Facebook stock traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,550,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841,592. The company has a market cap of $803.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

