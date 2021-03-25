ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 479 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,066 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

NYSE:ALK opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

