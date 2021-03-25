ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Advent International Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after buying an additional 310,879 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after buying an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,859,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ENV opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

