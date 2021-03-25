ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.98 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW opened at $144.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average is $127.97. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

