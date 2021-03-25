ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,240 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $10,072,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,380.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 108,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $14,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.45. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

