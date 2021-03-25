ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 19,748 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 542.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,566,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

