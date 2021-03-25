Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Exagen alerts:

XGN opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $118,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,951. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.