Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Sells $148,248.72 in Stock

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $148,248.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.17.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
