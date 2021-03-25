Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Sells $148,248.72 in Stock

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $148,248.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.17.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

