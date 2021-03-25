Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.38% of Evolution Petroleum worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

