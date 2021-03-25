Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Evolus stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market cap of $557.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

