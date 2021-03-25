Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Trading 2.8% Higher

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.61 and last traded at $84.55. 48,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,587,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

