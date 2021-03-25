Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.12. 7,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 270,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $600.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 196,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

