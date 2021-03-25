eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Acquires £5,263.14 in Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Cheryl Calverley acquired 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,263.14 ($6,876.33).
Shares of LON EVE opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Thursday. eve Sleep plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.82. The company has a market cap of £14.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.
