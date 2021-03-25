eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Acquires £5,263.14 in Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Cheryl Calverley acquired 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,263.14 ($6,876.33).

Shares of LON EVE opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Thursday. eve Sleep plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.82. The company has a market cap of £14.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

eve Sleep Company Profile

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.