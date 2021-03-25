EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. EUNO has a market cap of $19.16 million and $26,068.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.44 or 0.00670644 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,155,159,016 coins and its circulating supply is 6,155,159,671 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.