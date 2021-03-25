Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,373 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $165,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. Insiders sold a total of 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

ETSY traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.89. 64,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,044. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.39. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.