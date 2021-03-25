Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $532.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $535.26 million. Etsy reported sales of $228.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.64. 29,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,044. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.39.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

