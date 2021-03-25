ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 23,207 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,207 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.10% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

