ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 64,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $7,176,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

NOW opened at $472.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

