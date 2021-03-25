ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average of $144.82.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,510,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

