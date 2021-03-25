ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 215.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $314.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.79, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,869 shares of company stock valued at $151,731,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

