ETF Managers Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 232.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 839,654 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in trivago were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $4.11 on Thursday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

