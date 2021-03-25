ETF Managers Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,312 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.