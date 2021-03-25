ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sapiens International worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Sapiens International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sapiens International by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sapiens International by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

