Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of EBKDY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,684. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.