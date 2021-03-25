Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $252.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

