Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,280 shares of company stock worth $8,731,870 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

